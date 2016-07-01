Live: Leicester-Liverpool, confirmed line-ups
23 September at 17:30Welcome to our live coverage of Leicester City-Liverpool
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- Leicester City have won just two of their last 10 Premier League clashes with Liverpool (D2 L6). However, both those wins have come in the last three games (both at the King Power Stadium).
- The Foxes last won three home league games in a row against the Reds back between September 1955 and October 1962.
- Liverpool have won 132 points in 73 Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp since he took charge, fewer than Brendan Rodgers won after his first 73 league games with the club (141 points).
- Klopp has won an average of 1.81 points per game in the Premier League against clubs outside the ‘big six’; only marginally better than he has averaged in matches against the ‘big six’ (1.80).
- The German manager has already lost twice in the Premier League against Leicester City – if Liverpool lose this game, the Foxes will be the first team to beat Jurgen Klopp three times in the competition.
- Liverpool have attempted a league-high 40 shots on target in their five games so far this season in the Premier League, more than double the tally opponents Leicester City have posted (14).
- Since the start of 2016-17, Liverpool have won more points from losing positions in Premier League matches than any other side (20) – however, they have also lost 20 points from winning positions in this period (5th most).
- Liverpool have won 2.13 points per game in the Premier League since the start of 2016-17 when Sadio Mane has started (30 games), compared to just 1.54 points per game without him starting in this period (13 games).
- Jamie Vardy has had a hand in 15 goals (12 goals, three assists) in 18 Premier League appearances under Craig Shakespeare.
LIVE COVERAGE
