LIVE Champions League Lineups: Napoli - Real Madrid, Zidane confirms BBC

It's time for a miracle.



Napoli face Real Madrid tonight in what could be a historical day for Italy's Southern capital. Beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Maurizio Sarri's men need to win by two clear goals or, were they to concede more than one, by three.



The Partenopei are coming from a very strong performance against Roma at the weekend, winning 2-1 at the Olimpico. Real, for their part, have looked shaky, losing to Valencia and needing late goals to earn points against both Las Palmas and Villareal.



Can they avoid any slip-ups against Marek Hamsik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and cantera product Jose Callejon?



Follow our LIVE COVERAGE here!



Both sides have confirmed their lineups:



Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejón, Mertens, Insigne.



Real Madrid (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.



Napoli are opting for Allan instead of Zielinski, while Real are trusting Sergio Ramos instead of Raphael Varane.