Live: Liverpool target finishes medical, to sign Juventus deal
30 August at 18:00Benedikt Howedes is all but a Juventus player, having just finished his medical in Turin.
You can see him leaving the J Medical, in this video taken by correspondent Nicola Balice.
Howedes is set to sign his deal now, one that will keep him at the J Stadium until 2021. He was also being chased by Liverpool.
He will earn €3 million in base salary, plus bonuses.
The German international is no longer a fit for new Schalke Coach Domenico Tedesco, leading to him moving to the J Stadium for €3.5m on a loan-to-buy deal.
Juventus have the right to sign him for €8.5m, and will pay another €3m in bonuses, too.
LIVE: Howedes' medical is over— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) August 30, 2017
HERE HE IS leaving the building [@NicolaBalice] pic.twitter.com/wzy7pSb8sN
