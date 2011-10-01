Benedikt Howedes is all but a Juventus player, having just finished his medical in Turin.

You can see him leaving the J Medical, in this video taken by correspondent Nicola Balice.

Howedes is set to sign his deal now, one that will keep him at the J Stadium until 2021. He was also being chased by Liverpool.

He will earn €3 million in base salary, plus bonuses.

The German international is no longer a fit for new Schalke Coach Domenico Tedesco, leading to him moving to the J Stadium for €3.5m on a loan-to-buy deal.

Juventus have the right to sign him for €8.5m, and will pay another €3m in bonuses, too.