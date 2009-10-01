Live: Man City-Crystal Palace, confirmed line-ups
23 September at 15:06Welcome to out live coverage of Manchester City-Crystal Palace.
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK OFF
- Manchester City have won nine of their last 10 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, including each of their last four.
- The Citizens have lost just one of their last 24 Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium (W14 D9 L1).
- Crystal Palace are the first team in top-flight history to lose and fail to score in their opening five games of a league season.
- Only two teams in English football league history within the top four tiers have failed to score in their opening six league games of a season – Burnley in 1997-98 (third tier) and Halifax Town in 1990-91 (fourth tier). Halifax hold the all-time record, as they failed to score in their opening eight league games in 1990-91.
- The only previous occasion that a side has lost their opening six games in a Premier League season was by Portsmouth in 2009-10 and they ended the season bottom.
- The last occasion that a team lost their opening six games in a top-flight season and avoided relegation was in 1983-84, when Leicester City ended up in 15th place.
- Crystal Palace have an xG figure of 7.14 in the Premier League this season, which suggest that from the chances they have had, they should have scored seven goals. This is the seventh highest xG figure in the Premier League this season.
- Crystal Palace have conceded the first goal in a league-high 31 matches since the start of 2016-17, while only Chelsea (33) have scored the first goal more often than Man City (28) in this period.
- Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals and assisted five more in his 17 Premier League appearances since the start of March 2017.
- Of players to have scored 10+ goals in Premier League history, Manchester City’s current strike partnership have the two best minutes per goal ratios – Gabriel Jesus has scored a goal every 89 minutes on average, while Sergio Aguero’s mins per goal ratio is 108 mins.
- David Silva have scored four goals and assisted one more in six Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace – only against Newcastle United (5) has he netted more.
LIVE UPDATES
