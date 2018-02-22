Live: Matchday 30 in Serie A

Serie A action returns today following the international break. All twenty teams are set to play ahead of the Easter holiday.



The marquee match of the day is between Juventus and AC Milan as Leonardo Bonucci makes his return to the Allianz Stadium.



AS Roma kick off the action with an away trip to Bologna. Roma are winners of four straight while Bologna are winless in three.



Lazio host bottom-dwellers Benevento at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio have sputtered of late and will be hoping to use this match to get back on track.



Fiorentina are set to host Crotone as they look to make it three straight wins following the tragic passing of captain Davide Astori.



SPAL will be looking to gain more points to avoid relegation as they are away to Genoa.



Torino and Udinese, owners of the two longest losing streaks in Serie A (4 and 5), meet Cagliari and Atalanta, respectively.



Inter will be gunning for three points against Hellas Verona to keep their Champions league hopes alive.



Napoli are away to Sassuolo and will be hoping that Saturday brings three points plus a Juventus draw or loss.



Chievo play host to Sampdora in the other 18:00 before Juve-Milan round out the action with the late kickoff.

