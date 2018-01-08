Live: Napoli-Verona

• Napoli have won seven of their last eight Serie A clashes with Verona (L1), scoring three goals per game on average in the process.

• Napoli have won each of their last nine home league matches against Verona: the Gialloblu have won only two of the 25 Serie A meetings against the Partenopei at the San Paolo (D5 L18).

• Napoli have won only one of their last three Serie A home matches (D1 L1) after previously winning eight of the last nine (D1).

• Verona have managed just one away win in the league this season (D3 L5). Only Benevento have performed worse in this respect (0 points).

• Napoli have attempted the most shots (337) in Serie A this season – on the other hand Verona have faced the most shots (353): in the reverse fixture Napoli took 22 shots, with 12 of them being on target.

• Verona have conceded more goals during the final 30 minutes of play in Serie A (16) this season than any other side.

• Seven Napoli players have taken part in 18+ league games this season, a record this campaign (level with Inter).

• Lorenzo Insigne has been directly involved in six goals (three goals, three assists) in six league games against Verona.

• José Callejón has found the net in each of his three Serie A appearances against Verona at San Paolo.

• Martín Cáceres has scored three goals in Serie A in 2017/18, as many as he had scored in his previous five seasons: he has scored two goals against Napoli, his favourite opponent in the competition.