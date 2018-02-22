Real Madrid vs Leganes 2-1, as it happened...

Real Madrid are currently playing against Leganes in La Liga as Zidane's club have a two nothing lead over their rivals. Los Blancos are coming off a huge 1-2 win against Bayern Munich in Germany as they have a foot into the next phase of the UCL competition. The return leg will be played in Madrid as Real players are surely focusing on this game. Let's not forget that the winner of the Bayern Munich-Real Madrid clash will play against the winner of the Liverpool-Roma. Klopp's team beat Di Francesco's side by a 5-2 score line in England as the return leg will be played in Rome...



You can view this Real Madrid-Leganes game live here on Calciomercato.com. Let's not forget that Real Madrid came into this one in third place in the la Liga standings as they would only be one point back of second placed Atletico Madrid with a win tonight against Leganes...

