Liveblog: Roma-Udinese 1-0, Dzeko gives Roma the lead
23 September at 15:15Roma take on Udinese today in the opening game of Serie A matchday six. Welcome to our live coverage of the game and check out our liveblog in the gallery
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK OFF
- Roma are on a run of eight consecutive league wins against Udinese – the last time that the Giallorossi dropped points against the Friulani was back in March 2013.
- Roma have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight home games against Udinese (W7 D1).
- Roma have scored in every one of their last 33 home games in Serie A.
- Udinese have lost six away games in a row between this and the last Serie A campaign – the Friulani have never lost seven in a row in Serie A.
- Roma have kept four clean sheets out of five games played this season in all competitions.
- The Giallorossi are the only side yet to concede a goal in the first half of a match in this Serie A campaign.
- Udinese, on the other hand, have already conceded five goals in the first 30 minutes of matches – a league-worst.
- Edin Dzeko has scored back-to-back braces for the first time in Serie A – last he did that was in the Premier League in May 2014 when he was at Manchester City.
- Diego Perotti has already netted three goals against Udinese – his favourite opponent in Serie A. He also bagged his only brace in this competition to date against the Friulani (August 2016).
- CONFIRMED LINE-UPS
- ROMA – Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Perotti, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.
