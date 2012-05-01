Roma are on a run of eight consecutive league wins against Udinese – the last time that the Giallorossi dropped points against the Friulani was back in March 2013.

Roma have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight home games against Udinese (W7 D1).

Roma have scored in every one of their last 33 home games in Serie A.

Udinese have lost six away games in a row between this and the last Serie A campaign – the Friulani have never lost seven in a row in Serie A.

Roma have kept four clean sheets out of five games played this season in all competitions.

The Giallorossi are the only side yet to concede a goal in the first half of a match in this Serie A campaign.

Udinese, on the other hand, have already conceded five goals in the first 30 minutes of matches – a league-worst.

Edin Dzeko has scored back-to-back braces for the first time in Serie A – last he did that was in the Premier League in May 2014 when he was at Manchester City.

Diego Perotti has already netted three goals against Udinese – his favourite opponent in Serie A. He also bagged his only brace in this competition to date against the Friulani (August 2016).

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS

ROMA – Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Perotti, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

Roma take on Udinese today in the opening game of Serie A matchday six. Welcome to our live coverage of the game and check out our liveblog in the gallery