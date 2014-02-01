Sampdoria-AC Milan 2-0, Montella faces second Serie A defeat: goals and highlights
THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF THE KICK-OFF
- The last three meetings between Sampdoria and AC Milan have all ended 1-0, once for the Blucerchiati, twice for the Rossoneri.
- AC Milan have failed to score in only one of their last 16 visits to Sampdoria in Serie A, via a goalless draw in January 2013, winning on seven occasions.
- Sampdoria have scored and conceded goals in their last five league fixtures at home, while AC Milan have done the same in their last eight on the road.
- Vincenzo Montella’s side have managed to win only one of their last eight games away from home in Serie A (D4 L3).
- Six of AC Milan’s 10 goals in this campaign have come from set-piece situations (3 penalties, 1 direct free-kick, 1 indirect free-kick and 1 from a corner) – a league-high tally.
- All four of Sampdoria’s goals conceded this season in Serie A have come from open play so far.
- AC Milan have attempted the joint-most shots so far this term in Serie A (93, level with Napoli), and have also faced the fewest (42).
- Samp are still unbeaten in Serie A this season, following two wins and two draws in their first four games (the same start as in 2014/15 when they finished 7th).
- Fabio Quagliarella has managed to score only one goal in Serie A against AC Milan in 20 appearances, in October 2010 when he was at Juventus.
- Four of Franck Kessié’s eight Serie A goals to date have come from the penalty spot.
LIVE UPDATES
