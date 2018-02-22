Live Serie A action: Chievo vs. Torino, Genoa vs. Crotone, Atalanta vs. Inter

Inter face a very difficult away trip to face Atalanta in Bergamo tonight, with Luciano Spalletti looking for an immediate response following last Sunday’s disappointing result against Torino.



A win is vital if the Nerazzurri are to capitalise on the fact either Lazio or Roma (or both) will drop points in tomorrow’s Derby della Capitale. That said, La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini will no doubt be desperate to throw another spanner in the works at his former club, who dismissed him after just five matches in charge back in 2011.



There are also two vitally important matches towards the lower end of the table, with Chievo set to host Torino, while Crotone visit the Marassi for a tricky match against Davide Ballardini’s Genoa side.



