Live Serie A news: the latest developments at Juve, Inter, AC Milan
Juventus are one point away from sealing another Scuedetto following their 3-1 victory over Bologna at the Allianz Stadium and also Napoli’s 2-2 draw against Torino.
The Turin club are leading the Serie A table with 91 points after 36 games, six points ahead of second place Napoli who have played the same number of matches. The Old Lady’s latest victory has put them in the driving seat to win another league title, this season.
Inter, on the other hand, are also in the race to finish in the top four. They are fifth in the table with 69 points, two points behind fourth place Lazio. They face Sassuolo and their last match of the season is against Lazio and the winner of that clash could decide who will qualify for the next season’s Champions League.
Meanwhile, AC Milan and Juventus will now prepare for the Coppa Italia final at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, 9 May.
Damato to referee Coppa Italia final between Juve and AC Milan
