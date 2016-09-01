Live: Serie A race for second place

Roma and Napoli are in race to finish the current Serie A campaign in second position. The two teams are only divided by one point in the table. AS Roma will face Genoa at home and Napoli are set to play against Sampdoria away.



Finishing in second position in Serie A is pretty important as the third team in the table is forced to play the Champions League play off in August.



Napoli have 83 points in the table and are the best team in the girone di ritorno, Roma are one point above Napoli and their main target will be to finish the current campaign as runner-ups but the Olimpico will be sold out for Francesco Totti’s last game with AS Roma.



The Italian striker won’t start against Genoa but is expected to enter the pitch in the second half to bid his farewell to his fans. Follow the live updates of AS Roma-Genoa and Sampdoria-Napoli here.



