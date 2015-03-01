LIVE Serie A: Roma - Fiorentina | Live XIs and commentary

Roma welcome Fiorentina tonight in what is set to be a thrilling Serie A encounter.



The Giallorossi will have revenge on their minds, having come close to winning the home fixture at the Franchi stadium before Milan Badelj decided the encounter with eight minutes to go.



Fans of the Lupa will remember how Nikola Kalinic was in an offside position during that particular passage of play. Roma's strong play resulted in Radja Nainggolan going close, and Edin Dzeko complaining of having a penalty turned down.



The two sides need these three points: Roma to overtake Napoli again and earn second place, the Viola to justify their strong recent form and come within two points of Inter Milan in fifth place.

