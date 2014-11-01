It's happening: Tomas Rincon is in Turin to join Juventus.

The Venezuelan has starred all season long with Genoa, and attracted the interest of clubs like Roma, who were eventually pipped by Juventus.

0930 CET: Rincon is in Turin to undergo his medical. Juventus have posted a welcome tweet on their social media account.

Rincon is set to join on a €2 million loan, with the Bianconeri paying the full price (another €8m) at the end of the season.

Coach Max Allegri wanted two central midfielders to beef up a side that had shown signs of weakness of late, and this was the first step in that direction.