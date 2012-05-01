Live: Southampton-Man Utd, confirmed line-ups
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- Southampton have lost 24 Premier League games against Manchester United (W7 D5); four more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent.
- Manchester United have won 14 of a possible 18 points in their last six Premier League visits to St Mary’s Stadium (W4 D2 L0).
- Southampton have failed to score in eight of their last 10 Premier League matches at St Mary’s Stadium.
- Southampton have lost 10 Premier League games in 2017 so far - if they lose this match, they’ll have already equalled their tally of Premier League losses in 2016 (11) with 15 more games scheduled to play following this fixture this calendar year.
- Manchester United have scored more Premier League goals in the 80th minute or later in games (9) than 17 of the 19 other clubs have scored overall in the competition this season.
- Eight different players have found the net in the Premier League for Manchester United in their opening five games this season; more than any other side. At this stage last season, they only had four different goalscorers.
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku have combined for three goals in the Premier League this season (providing assists for goals) – no other partnership has been as profitable in 2017-18 so far.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his first five Premier League games for Manchester United. The player with the most goals after six PL apps for the Red Devils is Louis Saha (six).
- 12 of Romelu Lukaku’s last 22 Premier League goals have been scored in the 80th minute or later (55%).
