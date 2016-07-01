Liveblog: SPAL-Napoli 2-3, as Ghoulam puts Sarri's club ahead
23 September at 18:30SPAL host Napoli in the second game of the day in Serie A after Roma’s 3-1 win on Udinese.
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- SPAL have scored 39 goals in Serie A against Napoli – more than against any other opponent they’ve faced so far in the top-flight.
- In fact, SPAL have found the net in each of their 14 home meetings against Napoli in the top-flight (W6 D3 L5).
- SPAL have conceded two goals in each of their last three home games between the start of this Serie A season and the end of last Serie B campaign.
- Three of the six goals conceded so far by SPAL have been from the penalty spot – in fact, SPAL have already faced the most penalties in this competition this season (4).
- Napoli have stretched their winning streak in Serie A to 10 games – a club record.
- This is Napoli’s most prolific start to a Serie A season in front of goal after five match-days (19 goals) since 1957/58.
- SPAL have already conceded five goals in the final 30 minutes of games, while Napoli have scored the most in the same period of the game (10).
- Sergio Floccari has scored six goals against Napoli – his favourite opponent in Serie A.
- CONFIRMED LINE-UPS
- SPAL: - not available yet
- Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.
LIVE UPDATES
