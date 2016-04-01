



"We know that we need to go there and play our game, with out certainties and without fear, but with the right amount of respect," he said in a message posted on Facebook. Luciano Spalletti believes Inter "are confident" in their abilities, and that they're going into the J Stadium on Saturday evening "with the right amount of respect" for the winners of six straight Serie A titles.

“We now have the confidence that we have quality, we need to keep working seriously to score points, seeing as our objectives are still far away.

“We will need many points to continue to aim for our objectives.

Asked about what it felt like to go to Turin as Serie A leaders, Spalletti said: “I don’t feel anything, we’re not going to face the third in the league, but the team that has won the last six Scudetti, so we need to be good at evaluating everything carefully.



"We’re not looking for comparisons, we already know who we are and what we’ve become.”