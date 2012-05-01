Live: Stoke-Chelsea, confirmed line-ups
23 September at 15:00Chelsea play away at Stoke after last week’s 0-0 draw at home against Arsenal. Welcome to our live coverage of the game.
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- Stoke City have suffered 13 Premier League defeats against Chelsea in the Premier League; more than they have against any other opponent.
- Chelsea have won seven of their last eight Premier League away matches (W7 D0 L1), scoring at least two goals in six of these wins.
- Chelsea need a point in this game to reach 1800 Premier League points (currently 1799) – only Arsenal (1829) and Manchester United (2034) have more in the competition.
- Stoke have only won one of their last 10 Premier League home games against the ‘big six’ clubs (D3 L6), however, they did record a win against Arsenal in their first home game of the season.
- Chelsea have been given as many red cards in their last five Premier League games (3) as they had in their previous 73.
- The Blues have also committed a league-high 68 fouls in the Premier League after five matchdays of 2017-18.
- Mark Hughes will be facing Chelsea for the 24th time in the Premier League as a manager; he has lost more times (15) and conceded more goals (43) against the Blues than any other club.
- Cesc Fabregas has provided seven Premier League assists against Stoke; only against Tottenham Hotspur has the Spaniard managed more in the competition (11).
- Willian has scored four Premier League goals against Stoke City; more than he has against any other opponent in the competition.
LIVE UPDATES
