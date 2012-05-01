Stoke City have suffered 13 Premier League defeats against Chelsea in the Premier League; more than they have against any other opponent.

Chelsea have won seven of their last eight Premier League away matches (W7 D0 L1), scoring at least two goals in six of these wins.

Chelsea need a point in this game to reach 1800 Premier League points (currently 1799) – only Arsenal (1829) and Manchester United (2034) have more in the competition.

Stoke have only won one of their last 10 Premier League home games against the ‘big six’ clubs (D3 L6), however, they did record a win against Arsenal in their first home game of the season.

Chelsea have been given as many red cards in their last five Premier League games (3) as they had in their previous 73.

The Blues have also committed a league-high 68 fouls in the Premier League after five matchdays of 2017-18.

Mark Hughes will be facing Chelsea for the 24th time in the Premier League as a manager; he has lost more times (15) and conceded more goals (43) against the Blues than any other club.

Cesc Fabregas has provided seven Premier League assists against Stoke; only against Tottenham Hotspur has the Spaniard managed more in the competition (11).

Willian has scored four Premier League goals against Stoke City; more than he has against any other opponent in the competition.

Chelsea play away at Stoke after last week’s 0-0 draw at home against Arsenal. Welcome to our live coverage of the game.