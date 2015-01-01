Premier League: Sunderland-Manchester City, confirmed lineups

Sunderland welcome Manchester City at the Stadium of Light hoping to give their fans something to hope for.



Yesterday's Crystal Palace win on the road to West Brom leaves the Black Cats six points short of safety, not to mention stuck in last place.



The Wearsiders have won only one game in six, and desperately need the points. Manchester City, for their parts, have looked a little better of late, hammering five goals past Monaco and Huddersfield, though their defence has been a little leaky.





