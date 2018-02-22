IT IS TIME!



Watch the #UCLdraw LIVE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2018

​Barcelona v Roma

Juventus v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Manchester City

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw will be live on UEFA.com from 12:00 CET today. It will take place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, and will be followed by the UEFA Europa League equivalent at 13:00 CET.Serie A giants Juventus and Roma are set to find out who they will face in their quest to secure a place in the semi-finals. As it is an open draw in which no teams are seeded and clubs from the same national association can be drawn against each other, there could conceivably be an all-Italian clash between the two.Besides the Bianconeri and Giallorossi, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Sevilla are also waiting to find out who stands in their way of reaching the last four in Europe’s premier club competition.UEFA’s deputy general secretary and director of competitions Giorgio Marchetti will conduct the draw and he will be assisted by legendary AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko, who is this year’s UEFA Champions League final ambassador.Keep an eye on Calciomercato.com throughout the afternoon as we keep you up to date on proceedings in Switzerland, as well as provide you with reaction from the top clubs across the continent.Here is the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw in full:Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)