Bayern Munich (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Roma (ITA)

The UEFA Champions League semi-final draw will be live on UEFA.com from 13:00 CET today – here are all the details.The draw will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon and will follow the UEFA Europa League equivalent which is set to begin at 12:00 CET.Who is in the draw?This will be an open draw in which no teams are seeded. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home. UEFA Champions League final ambassador Andriy Shevchenko will help to conduct the draw.The first legs will be on Tuesday 24and Wednesday 25April, with the returns on 1and 2May. The exact schedule will be confirmed later today.Stay tuned to find out who each of the four teams will face as they look to secure a place in the final at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kyiv.- - -And the results are in! Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid, while Liverpool are set to take on Roma.