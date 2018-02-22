Live UEFA Champions League draw: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, Liverpool vs. Roma
13 April at 13:20The UEFA Champions League semi-final draw will be live on UEFA.com from 13:00 CET today – here are all the details.
The draw will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon and will follow the UEFA Europa League equivalent which is set to begin at 12:00 CET.
Who is in the draw?
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- Liverpool (ENG)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
- Roma (ITA)
The first legs will be on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th April, with the returns on 1st and 2nd May. The exact schedule will be confirmed later today.
Stay tuned to find out who each of the four teams will face as they look to secure a place in the final at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kyiv.
- - -
And the results are in! Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid, while Liverpool are set to take on Roma.
