Live: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

The draw to determine which teams will face each other in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League is set to take place at 12;00 CET today in Nyon at the governing body's headquarters.



Barcelona, Basel, Bayern Munich, Besiktas, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham will all find out who awaits them in the next round, having qualified from their respective groups.



English quartet ​City, United, Liverpool and Spurs will all be looking to avoid Serie A champions Juve, who are undoubtedly one of the most dangerous sides to have finished runners up in their group.



The first legs of each tie will take place on the 13/14 February and 20/21 February, before the return legs are played on 6/7 March and 13/14 March.



The full draw is as follows:



- Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur



- Basel vs. Manchester City



- Porto vs. Liverpool



- Sevilla vs. Manchester United

​

- Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain

​

- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma



- Chelsea vs. Barcelona



- Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas

​