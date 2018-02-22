Arsenal (ENG)

The UEFA Europa League semi-final draw will be live on UEFA.com from 12:00 CET today – here are all the details.The draw will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. It precedes the UEFA Champions League draw, which starts at 13:00 CET.Who is in the draw?This will be an open draw in which no teams are seeded. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com, while reaction from each camp will follow on Calciomercato.com throughout the afternoon.UEFA Europa League final ambassador Éric Abidal will help to conduct the draw and will also be involved in handing over the trophy to the host city of Lyon.The first legs will be on Thursday 26April, with the returns taking place on Thursday 3May. The exact schedule will be confirmed later this afternoon.- - -And the results are in! Marseille will face Salzburg, while Arsenal are set to take on Atlético Madrid.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)