Live UEFA Europa League draw: Lazio, Arsenal and Atléti find out their opponents

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw was revealed on UEFA.com at 13:00 CET today. The likes of Lazio, Arsenal and Atlético Madrid, among other prestigious European clubs, found out who they will face in the last eight.



Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio have been drawn against Red Bull Salzberg. The Austrian side are fresh off a 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.



After defeating AC Milan to reach the final eight, Arsenal have been tasked with facing Russian side CSKA Moscow.



Atlético Madrid's dominant display against Lokomotiv Moscow has earned them a quarterfinal date with Sporting CP of Portugal.



The final quater-final matchup features RB Leipzig pitted against Marseille.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)