Live: UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Draw

AC Milan, Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta are set to find out who they will each face in the next round of the UEFA Europa League, when the draw is made at 13:00 CET in Nyon.



Milan, Lazio and Atalanta all qualified for the round of 32 by finishing top of their groups, while Napoli dropped down from the Champions League having came in third place third behind Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk.



The Rossoneri will be hoping for a relatively simple passage into the latter stages of the competition, as it looks like being their only remaining hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.



Simone Inzaghi and Maurizio Sarri's sides are both flying high in Serie A, and so only time will tell how effectively they can balance their squads between the two competitions.



Here is the draw in full:



- Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta



- Nice vs. Lokomotiv Moscow



- Kobenhavn vs. Atletico Madrid



- Spartak Moscow vs. Athletic Bilbao



- AEK vs. Dynamo Kyiv



- Celtic vs. Zenit



- Napoli vs. Leipzig



- Crvena zvezda vs. CSKA Moscow



- Lyon vs. Villarreal



- Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg