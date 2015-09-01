FULL TIME: #CFCU19 5-0 Qarabag. Hudson-Odoi's opener, McCormick's treble & Brown's header get our Youth League return off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/a6BVbsSGMc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2017

It's matchday and the Champions League is back at the Bridge!

The Blues' U19 team have beaten Qarabag's Youth team in the opening game of the Youth League. Easy game as they seal a 5-0 win.Chelsea face Qarabag in the first competitive encounter between the sides. In fact, the only previous meeting between English and Azerbaijani sides saw Tottenham face Qarabag in the 2015-16 Europa League group stages, the north London team winning both games (3-1 at home, 1-0 in Baku).This is Chelsea's 15th Champions League campaign, the third most for an English club after Manchester United (21) and Arsenal (19). They are also the last English club to win the competition (2012). The Blues have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League 13 times in their previous 14 appearances.Antonio Conte is expected to start with Eden Hazard on the bench although he still has a few hours left before the kick off to take a final decision on the Belgium star who made return to the pitch last week-end playing a handful of minutesCaballero; Rudiger, Cahill, Christiansen; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi,Sehic; Medvedev, Rzezniczak, Huseynov, Agolli; Qarayev; Guerrier, Michel, Almeida, Madatov; Ndlovu