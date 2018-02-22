Napoli have taken 16 out of 18 points from their last six games against AC Milan in Serie A, scoring an average of 2.7 goals per game.



AC Milan have lost three of their last four games against Napoli at the San Siro (W1), after staying unbeaten in the previous 19 meetings against the Partenopei (W10 D9).



The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last six home games, but they’ve been held to a draw in each of the last two against Inter and Sassuolo.



Napoli’s last away defeat came in October 2016 against Juventus, followed by a run of 28 away games in which they’ve recorded 23 wins and five draws.



Nine of AC Milan’s last 12 goals in the league have been scored in the second-half. Napoli have also scored eight of their last nine goals after the break.



Napoli have scored 10 goals from corner situations this term – a league-high.