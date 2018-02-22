Live updates ahead of Arsenal-AC Milan: English media snub rossoneri?
15 March at 13:50Arsenal and AC Milan play the return leg of the last 16 stage of Europa League at the Emirates Stadium tonight. AC Milan need a huge U-turn as they lost the San Siro opener for 2-0 last week and would need to score at least two goals tonight (allowing none) to pursuit qualification dreams.
Our reporter in London Daniele Longo provides us all the latest updates ahead of tonight’s showdown. Arsenal are of course the favourites to go through and Gennaro Gattuso admitted AC Milan have only the 20% of chances to qualify for the next stage of the competition.
Sources in Italy and England confirm Jack Wilshere is wanted by AC Milan. The Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season but Arsene Wenger confirmed yesterday that the Gunners have offered the Englishman a contract extension.
Meantime English media ‘snub’ AC Milan as most of papers out in England today focus on the situation of Arsene Wenger rather than on tonight’s game at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal-AC Milan: predicted line-ups
Watch this space for more updates, videos and pictures from London
Go to comments