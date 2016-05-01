After 1,234 days of absence, Milan returns to breathe the air of European nights, beginning tonight in Romania. At the Stadionul Municipal in Drobeta-Turnu Severin against Craiova Universitatea in the opening leg of the Europa League. It will be the first official commitment for Montella’s team, without so many players: Biglia and Bonucci out of the list Uefa, Calhanoglu, Romagnoli and Suso for physical reasons, Bacca, Paletta and Sosa for market issues. The European Championship begins for the Rossoneri, though not yet at full strength, but this evening the first stop on their new journey.

Starting Lineups:

Milan 4-3-3

Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Montolivo, Bonaventura, Kessie; Niange, Cutrone, Borini

Craiova Universitatea 4-4-2

Calancea; Dimitrov, Kelic, Spahija, Briceag; Mitrata, Gustavo, Zlatinski, Rossi; Bancu, Baluta