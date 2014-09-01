Atalanta have opened their European League competition in stunning form, taking a 3-0 lead over Premier League opponents Everton. Atalanta is coming off a spectacular season last year, when they outclassed a number of clubs financially stronger than they are to achieve European qualification. Even after losing a few of the most integral players in the squad in the past seasons such as Gagliardini or Kessie, the Bergamo club has done well to keep themselves a tidy organized group, worthy of praise from all angles. Especially due credit is Gasperini, who has found a club that respects and values an excellent tactician. The real test awaits though, to see how Atalanta can manage on both fronts, domestically and in Europe, without an overly deep squad.