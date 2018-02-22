Juventus and Real Madrid will play the opening clash of the Champions League quarter finals at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow night.The two teams reached the Champions League final last season and the Merengues had the better of the Old Lady who, however, is the last team to have eliminated Real Madrid from the competition (Champions League semi-finals in 2014/15).​Juventus will train at their training centre in Vinovo at 3.45 pm local time, whilst Real Madrid will train a few hours later (19.00) at the Allianz Stadium. Zinedine Zidane will talk to media alongside a player of Real Madrid at 18.30 local time and Allegri will do the same at 7.20, minutes after Real Madrid’s training session at the Allianz Stadium.Our reporter in Turin Lorenzo Bettoni will provide all the latest updates about tomorrow’s clash so watch this space to have all the latest information about the game.