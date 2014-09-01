Live Updates: Howedes arrives for Juventus medical
30 August at 10:00Benedikt Howedes has already landed in Italy and is currently undergoing his medical with Juventus, sources have told calciomercato.com. The Germany International landed in Italy yesterday night and will sign a four-year deal after his medical tests.
Howedes has agreed a € 3 million-a-year plus add-ons deal until 2021. He is set to move to Juventus on a € 3 million loan with option to buy set to € 8.5 million.
The Old Lady has chosen Howedes due to his versatility. The 29-year-old, in fact, can play as a centre-back or as a full-back, either left or right.
Liverpool and Spartak Moscow had also made an attempt to sign the Schalke 04 star but the player had already decided to join Juventus and gave his green light to move to the Allianz Stadium.
The announcement of his signing will be released in the coming hours, watch this space for the live updates from Turin.
Go to comments