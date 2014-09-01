U19s: HT - #MUFC 1 FC Basel 1. United took the lead through Aidy Barlow but Afimico Pululu's chip means we're level at Leigh Sports Village. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2017

Get to know tonight’s opponents, FC Basel… pic.twitter.com/nJIpeY6YJv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2017

Man Ut'd's Youth Team is about to enter the pitch for the second half ot the game against Basel. The result is 1-1 at half time.Here you have the latest news on Basel.Welcome to our live centre to follow all the live updates ahead of Man Utd-Basel.​There will be many changes in the United side following Saturday’s draw with Stoke with both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones not being able to feature due to bans. Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof will both be handed their first starts of the season.The Sweden star was praised by José Mourinho’s in yesterday press conference.‘Victor is a very good player with very good potential and honestly, I think there are reasons for the other boys, Eric and Jones, to be worried.’ Mourinho said.The Special One confirmed Marouane Fellaini will be selected if he is fit, the Belgian midfielder missed training due to an injury however he will face a late fitness test. Mourinho also confirmed David De Gea will be starting in net even though Sergio Romero was his preferred keeper for last season successful Europa League campaign.David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcos Rashford, Romelu LukakuTomas Vaclik, Michael Lang, Marek Suchy, Manuel Akanji, Blas Riveros, Taulant Xhaka, Luca Zuffi, Renato Steffen, Moahmmed Elyounoussi, Kevin Bua, Ricky van Wolfswinkel