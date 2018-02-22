Live updates, Roma-Liverpool: team news and predicted line-ups

Roma and Liverpool meet at the stadio Olimpico tonight in the return leg of the Champions League semi-finals. The giallorossi will need to repeat the stunning achievement of last month when they managed to complete an amazing comeback against Barcelona and seal a home 3-0 win to qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals.



Roma star Kevin Strootman is injured and has not been included in the giallorossi squad list by Di Francesco.



ROMA SQUAD LIST V. LIVERPOOL

Alisson, Romagnoli, Skorupski, Pellegrini, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Capradossi, Fazio, Florenzi, Bruno Peres, Manolas, Nainggolan, L.Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Gerson, Dzeko, Schick, Under, Antonucci, El Shaarawy.



As for Liverpool Saido Mané has recovered in time from his physical issues and will be eligible to play tonight.



LIVERPOOL SQUAD LIST V. ROMA

Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Mane, Lallana, Mignolet, Robertson, Ings, Solanke, Jones, Ward, Woodburn, Masterson, Camacho, Alexander-Arnold.



Opta facts and precited line-ups in the GALLERY above.


