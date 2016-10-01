Live updates: Serie A matchday 19

The ‘girone d’andata’ of Serie A ends today. Napoli have already secured their ‘campione d’inverno title’ and Juventus will be looking to close the gap with the partenopei as they face Verona away tonight.



Before the Bentegodi clash, however, there will be plenty of action in Serie A.

Roma are due to face Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico whilst Inter will host Lazio at the San Siro (6pm Italy time).



As for the relegation battle, Genoa are facing Torino away and hope to snatch a good result given that the granata top star Andrea Belotti is out of action with an injury.



SPAL are also playing away (against Sampdoria) and Benevento host Chievo Verona at the Stadio Vigorito hoping to snatch their first win in the history of Serie A. The giallorossi only have one point in 18 Serie A games.



Tonight Juventus face Verona away in the last game of the year. Follow all the Serie A action with us.

