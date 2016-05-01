Live: Walter Mazzari's first press conference as Torino manager

Torino FC announced the appointment of Walter Mazzarri as manager with a press conference on Friday morning.



Club president Umberto Cairo opened the proceedings by saying, “Getting a tactician like Walter Mazzarri is a dream come true. The displeasure we feel over the removal of Sinisa Mihajlovic is deadened by the arrival of Walter."



The new Torino manager was asked about his first impressions of the club. “I got goose bumps,” answered Mazzarri. “I really need to be stimulated, to be energized. I'm excited and I’m not going to hide it."



"I'm back in Italy with enthusiasm,” he continued. “I’m not the guy who does things half-heartedly. I think this environment is ideal for me. I think I can do well. I'm not the type for big proclamations. I want results, not words.”



“With only one and a half hours of training today, I wasn’t able to accomplish much. I enjoy working with the team 24 hours out of 24. I will impart my culture as if the players were my children.”