Juventus is preparing for their decisive Champions League clash with Olympiakos tomorrow. A victory will see them through to the knockout stages, while a loss will take their destiny out of their hands and provide Sporting Lisbon with an opportunity for an upset of epic proportions.Max Allegri is squarely focused on this match, just days after they defeated Serie A leading Napoli at Stadio San Paolo. Take a look at their pre-match training session, presented by our own Lorenzo Bettoni who is on the ground in Torino.