Here are the lineups for the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur match. #WHUFC #COYS #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/a3JhHNbSE1

West Ham United have defeated Tottenham Hotspur 14 times in the Premier League; their highest tally of wins against a single opponent in the competition.

Tottenham have lost three of last four Premier League trips to West Ham (W1 D0 L3) and have failed to score in each of these three defeats.

The Hammers won their last home game in the Premier League (2-0 vs Huddersfield) – only on one previous occasion have they sealed successive home wins at the London Stadium; December 2016.

Tottenham have lost their last two London derbies in the Premier League (0-1 v West Ham in May & 1-2 v Chelsea in August) – they haven’t lost three in a row in the league since August 2005.

Spurs are looking to win their opening three away games in a league season for the first time since 1991-92.

Since the start of 2015-16, Spurs have won the most matches (47) and points (164) in the Premier League.

Harry Kane has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances against West Ham United.

Overall, Kane has scored 19 goals in 28 Premier League London derbies for Tottenham Hotspur.

Of players to have scored at least 10 Premier League London derby goals, only Thierry Henry (114 mins) has a better average minutes per goal ratio in these fixtures than Harry Kane (120 mins).

Manuel Lanzini has scored nine of his 14 Premier League goals against London clubs – including three in his last four appearances against Spurs in the competition.