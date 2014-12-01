Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea: Tops & flop of the first half

It is all square after the first 45 minutes at Anfield when Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League despite some good chances created by both teams with the Blues having created more but with the homeside being lethal in their counterattacks.



Here are the tops and flop of the first half:



TOPS:



Eden Hazard: The Belgian magician has been sensational down the left flank and should by all rights have scored a goal if it wasn't for the brilliant goalkeeping of his compatriot...



Simon Mignolet: Liverpool's goalkeeper has been sensational in the first half having made a number of qualified saves as well as rushing out on many occasions to clear the danger his defence have failed to either deal with or read.



Davide Zappacosta: Has been very important for Chelsea's attack as well as defence. Always in the right place at the right time, great crosses and good timing.



FLOP:



Alberto Moreno: His awful week continues after having been brought off midweek against Sevilla his positioning continues to resemble that of a non-league footballer rather than a professional one.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)