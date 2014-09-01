Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can be satisfied with his summer’s work despite missing out on one of his main transfer targets and having his pre-season plans thrown into chaos thanks to the well-documented Philippe Coutinho saga which culminated in the Brazilian staying at Anfield for the current campaign.



With the situation surrounding the Anfield club’s pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk also dominating the headlines, the German tactician broke the club’s transfer record three times although his most expensive will not arrive on Merseyside until next year.



First in at Anfield this summer was flying Egyptian forwardwho arrived from AS Roma in a deal that could eventually top the €45M mark including add-ons. The 25-year-old has made a great start to life back in England after a disappointing spell with Chelsea in 2014 and has already notched up two Premier League goals for his new club.Scotland international Andrew Robertson came in from Hull City for a fee of around €10M and young England striker Domenic Solanke ditched Chelsea to join the Klopp revolution at Anfield for an undisclosed fee.

Then Klopp landed a knock-out blow when he finally agreed a €52M deal with RB Leipzig for Guinea midfielder.The 22-year-old however, will not be arriving on Merseyside until the summer of 2018 but as the old saying goes “Better late than never”.

On deadline day, England internationalarrived from Arsenal in d eal worth €45M. The 24-year-old will hold the title of most expensive Liverpool player ever until the arrival of Keita and was so determined to make the move north he rejected the chance to join champions Chelsea.

Brilliant going forward, questionable at the back, it remains to be seen how the failure to land van Dijk will affect their season but one thing is certain, it’s going to be a lot of fun watching Klopp’s swashbuckling side this term.









Steve Mitchell (@barafundler)