Catalan daily Sport has revealed that the agent of Liverpool play-makerhas been in talks with Barcelona officials on the possibility of a summer move. The journal claims that Kia Joorabchian has been discussing terms with the Blaugrana although they are aware that it will be difficult to prize the player out of the clutches of Jurgen Klopp.

Coutinho recently signed a new deal at Anfield until 2022 but this has not prevented Barcelona from continuing their pursuit of the 24-year-old Brazilian who is also good friends with Neymar. It’s also understood that any deal would see him earning the same amount as Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.



Barcelona are convinced that they can do the same with Coutinho as they did with striker Luis Suarez back in 2014 and tempt the Merseyside club into selling for a fee of around £65M.