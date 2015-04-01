Andrew Robertson. It’s understood that an official announcement will be made when the transfer window re-opens.

According to reports in The Mirror over the weekend, Liverpool have made their first summer signing. The journal claims that the Merseyside giants have secured an agreement with relegated Hull City for their talented left-back. It’s understood that an official announcement will be made when the transfer window re-opens.

The 23-year-old Scot has been one of the few success stories in an otherwise disappointing campaign which saw the Hull relegated on Sunday after a 4-0 hammering at Crystal Palace. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been using James Milner as a makeshift left-back all season but now wants a recognised player in that position.



The same report also states that Liverpool’s interest in the Tigers playing squad won’t end their either with centre-half Harry Maguire also understood to be on the German tactician’s radar. Liverpool took a huge step towards securing Champions League football next season when they beat West Ham United 4-0 at The London Stadium on Sunday.