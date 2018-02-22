Liverpool agree deal to sign Lyon star
07 May at 12:45Reports from French outlet RMC believe that Premier League giants Liverpool have agreed a fee to sign Lyon winger Nabil Fekir.
The 24-year-old Fekir has emerged as one of the world's most wanted superstars over the last two seasons and he has attracted attention from a host of big clubs already. This season, the Frenchman has scored 17 times and has assisted eight times in 28 appearances for Lyon.
RMC report that it has been confirmed by them and Canal Sport that Liverpool a fee in the region of 70 million euros to sign Fekir.
The fee includes add-ons and it said that Gerard Houllier, who is an assistant to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, has helped Liverpool clinch the potential deal. The former Reds' boss was in England to finalize the deal for his former club.
It is a five-year contract and the deal will also see Liverpool sign Fekir's brother- Yassin Fekir.
Liverpool though, have not planned on stopping there. They will also look at the possibility of signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who was signed last summer but has failed to impress.
Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Dembele and had traveled to Paris to meet the player when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund before signing for Barcelona.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
