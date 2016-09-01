Liverpool, Man City or Barça: what's coming next for Van Dijk?

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, reports the Sunday World.



Van Dijk, currently 26, has made 11 appearances for the Saints this season, impressing in a season that has seen Mauricio Pellegrini’s men struggle towards the bottom of the table. He was close to joining the Anfield based side last summer and wanted a move as well, but Southampton had lodged an official complaint to the FA regarding Liverpool’s approach for their defender.



While the Sunday World does suggest that Liverpool are willing to meet Southampton valuation of 70 million pounds, Barcelona and Manchester City are also keeping close tabs on the Dutchman.



Barcelona are likely to see off Javier Mascherano, who will join Hebei Fortune in January and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that he needs to bolster his backline further. Both clubs are in need of a central defender and they too are pursuing Van Dijk, but Liverpool seem to have stolen the march on the two of them.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)