

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign England full-back Michael Keane. The Mirror claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side has already agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old and lok to have beaten off competition from their bitter rivals Manchester United. The journal believes the signing will happen if the Anfield club can secure Champions League football next season and Klopp’s men look likely to at least claim a play-off spot.

Stockport born Keane grew up in the youth ranks at Old Trafford before finally being sold to Burnley for a knock down fee in 2015. Now the player’s market-value has risen to around £25M and that is what the Merseyside club will have to fork out to prize him away from Turf Moor.



Manchester United had looked odds on to bring Keane back to the Theatre of Dreams but their dilly dallying is believed to have put the player off making a return.