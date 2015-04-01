According to reports in The Guardian, Liverpool continues to press for Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt. The Premier League side have been monitoring the 20-year-old for some time now and boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan and wants to bring the player to Anfield.



The Reds were hoping to complete their capture during the current window but whilst this seems unlikely to happen, the German tactician is confident the youngster will be heading to Merseyside in the summer. It’s also reported that Liverpool have already agreed to pay the £11 million buy-out clause inserted into Brandt’s current deal with Leverkusen.



Born in Bremen, Brandt joined his current employers in 2014 where he was put into the clubs “B” team. After just one appearance, his outstanding ability saw him thrust straight into the first-team where he has now gone on to make over 80 appearances.

He’s also broke into Joachim Low’s German national team winning four caps for his country and a silver medal at last summers Rio Olympics.