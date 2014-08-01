Reports out of England via BBC confirm

that Liverpool has agreed to pay the 48 million GBP release clause for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita. The numbers in the deal make it a new club record, overcoming the 35 million GBP paid for Newcastle player Andy Carroll. A deal had been on and off the table over the past month, with Leipzig reluctant to sell their 22 year old midfield stalwart as they embark on Champions League football this season. The newest reported deal features a compromise whereas the player stays with the German club for one more season before joining Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League next summer.