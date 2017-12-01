Gareth Bale knows he has a big challenge ahead of him: to convince the fans and the club that he can still be a success at Real Madrid. The Welshman has moved on from his injuries and is convinced he can turn the situation around.The former Tottenham Hotspur man is well aware of how difficult it will be to do so. After all, he himself knows who Los Blancos are lining up to be his replacement. If reports are to be believed, Mohamed Salah is set to join the Champions League holders next summer.The Egyptian is well-liked by many powerful figures at the Santiago Bernabéu and is seen as someone who can elevate the squad up on to the next level. Florentino Pérez sees him as someone the club must buy, and is convinced by the potential the player has to improve even more.Bale knows Salah would occupy his position within Zinedine Zidane’s 4-3-3 formation, which is why he is so determined to rediscover his best form and prevent the ex-Roma winger’s arrival.(Don Balon)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)