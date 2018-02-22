Liverpool and AC Milan dealt transfer blow as Germany star pens new deal

Liverpool and AC Milan are long time admirers of Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt who, however, has just signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga side.



AC Milan’s director of football has been monitoring the German several times this season and being on good terms with Bayer could have helped the Serie A giants to seal the transfer of the talented winger.



Bayer Leverkusen, however, have just confirmed that their star has signed a contract extension with the club. “Julian stays!”, Bayer wrote through their official website.



“Brandt has signed a new contract with the club that will expire in 2021.”



Bayer Leverkusen’s CEO Michael Schade commented the players’ contract extension: “Julian is one of the most wanted players and he has signed a new contract with us. It’s important for everybody.”



Brandt contract extension means AC Milan and Liverpool will have to look elsewhere in the summer if they are to sign some attacking reinforcement.