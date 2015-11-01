Liverpool and AC Milan given new hope in pursuit of star winger as Napoli contract talks stall

AC Milan and Napoli are known to be long time admirers of Napoli star winger Lorenzo Insigne and both clubs have resumed their interests in the Italy International as the partenopei star has yet to reach agreement over his contract extension with the club.



The 25-year-old’s contract runs until 2019 and the two parties have yet reach agreement over a new deal despite being negotiating for several months. Sources have told calciomercato.com that the player’s agent will meet representatives of Napoli by the end of March to continue negotiations.



Insigne wants to get a big pay rise but his priority is to stay at Napoli, that’s why his agent will try to reach an agreement with Napoli. In addition to that the player has no agreement over his image rights yet. Napoli generally retain the image rights of their stars but the Serie A club made an exception for Gonzalo Higuain when the Argentinian was at the club and Insigne may require the same treatment.

